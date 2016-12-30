Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Lack of ADA accommodation request may not matter

Lack of ADA accommodation request may not matter

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires CHARLOTTE HODDE December 30, 2016 0

Two recent appellate court decisions remind employers to be vigilant about employees who may not be asking for a disability accommodation, but who are nevertheless owed one by law. An engineer for a gun manufacturer did not have a lot of physical work in his job; he mostly attended meetings and managed people. But his back ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo