New York offers hotline for minimum wage increase issues

By: The Associated Press December 30, 2016 0

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has advised workers to call a new hotline set up by the state Labor Department if employers do not comply with New York's new minimum-wage rates. The new rates go into effect Dec. 31. The hotline number is (888) 469-6365. The state's minimum wage is currently $9 an hour statewide. In New York ...

