New York offers hotline for minimum wage increase issues

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Gov. Andrew Cuomo has advised workers to call a new hotline set up by the state Labor Department if employers do not comply with New York's new minimum-wage rates. The new rates go into effect Dec. 31. The hotline number is (888) 469-6365. The state's minimum wage is currently $9 an hour statewide. In New York ...