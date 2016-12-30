Don't Miss
Home / News / Run-DMC sues Wal-Mart and Amazon for $50 million

Run-DMC sues Wal-Mart and Amazon for $50 million

By: The Associated Press December 30, 2016 0

The rap group Run-DMC filed a $50 million lawsuit in New York accusing Wal-Mart, Amazon, Jet and other retailers of selling products that traded on the group's name without permission. A founder of the group and owner of the Run-DMC brand, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, was listed as the plaintiff in the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo