Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Western District Case Notes

Western District Case Notes

By: Daily Record Staff KEVIN M. HOGAN and SEAN C. MCPHEE December 30, 2016 0

(This article originally appeared in The Bulletin, the official publication of the Bar Association of Erie County. It is reprinted here with permission.) Personal Jurisdiction In Hume v. Farr’s Coach Lines, Ltd., No. 12-CV-6378FPG (Nov. 3, 2016), an action sounding in negligence, strict products liability and breach of warranty resulting from a collision between a tractor-trailer and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo