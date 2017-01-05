Don't Miss
Deeds filed December 28, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded December 28, 2016     63   BRIGHTON   CLAUSS, WILLIAM G to MAGEE, KIMBERLY S Property Address: 253 CLOVERLAND DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11802  Page: 537 Tax Account: 123.13-5-21 Full Sale Price: $162,500 BIRKEN, MARCIA P to BIRKEN, ERIC A et ano Property Address: 250 MONTEROY ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11802  Page: 338 Tax Account: 137.07-1-88 Full Sale Price: $1   CHILI   PICARD, CHRISTOPHER  et ano to ONEILL, DESMOND J Property Address: ...

