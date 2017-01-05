Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for December 28, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   BARAJAS, JUAN J 488 MEIGS STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14607 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: COHEN & SLAMOWITZ LLP Amount: $1,708.80 EDWARDS, THELMA L 48 FIELD STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14620 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Attorney: LACY ...

