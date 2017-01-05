Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for December 28, 2016

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. BARAJAS, JUAN J 488 MEIGS STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14607 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: COHEN & SLAMOWITZ LLP Amount: $1,708.80 EDWARDS, THELMA L 48 FIELD STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14620 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Attorney: LACY ...