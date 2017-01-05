Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed December 28, 2016

Mortgages filed December 28, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded December 28, 2016     68   BRIGHTON   MAGEE, KIMBERLY S Property Address: 253 CLOVERLAND DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2708 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $130,000.00   BROCKPORT   RIDDELL ENTERPRISE LLC Property Address: 177 MAIN ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2271 Lender: WILLIAM RIDDELL Amount: $150,000.00 PROUD, MELANIE & PROUD, MICHAEL J Property Address: 4377 REDMAN RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2132 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $213,750.00 JENKS, LEEA M & JENKS, STEVEN ...

