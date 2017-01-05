Don't Miss
Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for December 28, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2017 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it.   JOHNSON, VERNON Favor: RESOLUTION MANAGEMENT LLC JONES, MARVIN Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC KING, KRISTINA Favor: MRC RECEIVABLES CORPORATION KNOPICK, ROBERT J Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION KOHLMEIER, CHRISTINE M Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK KRIVITZA, ALEXANDER Favor: ...

