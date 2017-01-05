Don't Miss
Sex offender lockup should trouble court more

By: Commentary: Noah Feldman, Bloomberg View January 5, 2017 0

In a major blow to civil liberties, an appeals court has upheld the Minnesota system that civilly commits sex offenders after they've served their prison terms, a confinement from which no one has ever been fully released. The decision, filed Tuesday, used the wrong legal standard, making it too easy for the state to lock ...

