Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed December 29, 2016

Deeds filed December 29, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded December 29, 2016     103   BRIGHTON   SALAFIA, CHRISTY A et ano to BUCHTA, ALICIA H et ano Property Address: 327 ALLENS CREEK ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11802  Page: 671 Tax Account: 137.20-1-18 Full Sale Price: $475,000 MONTANARELLA, MARY C to KEUHNE, KARA MONTANARELLA et al Property Address: 105 CLOVER CREST DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11803  Page: 63 Tax Account: 137.11-3-58 Full Sale Price: $1 BAKER, DENISE D ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo