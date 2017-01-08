Doing Business As for December 29, 2016

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2017 0

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business.   24 HOURS TAXI ROCHESTER NY 858 EXCHANGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Principal: SIMBA, MOHAMED 1225 LYELL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 APPLE VALLEY GROUNDS MANAGEMENT 7240 BYRON CIRCLE, ...

