Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for December 29, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   CAMPBELL, ANGELA 298 HAGUE STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14611 Favor: Amount: $3,671.47 CRUZ, RICARDO 315 KRIEGER ROAD, WEBSTER, NY 14580 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $205.00 FUSTOR, MICHAEL W 116 LONDON ROAD, WEBSTER, NY 14580 Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 LACEY, MICHAEL ...

