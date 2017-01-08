Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed December 29, 2016

Mortgages filed December 29, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded December 29, 2016     101   BRIGHTON   WHITE, ZACHARY H Property Address: 258 DORKING RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2725 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $95,733.00 LANPHEAR, JOSEPH P Property Address: 232 DORKING RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2725 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $119,000.00 LUSH, COLBY R & LUSH, JULIE ANN Property Address: 911 CLOVER ST, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3215 Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $35,000.00   BROCKPORT   MAZUREK, GEORGE J ...

