Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney for December 29, 2016

Powers of Attorney for December 29, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2017 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   CHRISTIANA TRUST, Appoints: ALTA RESIDENTIAL SOLUTIONS LLC, CITIBANK NA, Appoints: FIRST AMERICAN ASSET CLOSING SERVICES, CROCKER, ROSITA Appoints: CROCKER, JEAN R GREENEBAUM, DANIEL T Appoints: GREENEBAUM, ROBERT KEENAN, KATHY Appoints: NETTLES, JAMES PHILLIPS, BARBARA Appoints: COCCHIARELLA, DAWN PHILLIPS, FRANK Appoints: COCCHIARELLA, DAWN SCHNEIDER, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo