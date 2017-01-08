Powers of Attorney for December 29, 2016

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person. CHRISTIANA TRUST, Appoints: ALTA RESIDENTIAL SOLUTIONS LLC, CITIBANK NA, Appoints: FIRST AMERICAN ASSET CLOSING SERVICES, CROCKER, ROSITA Appoints: CROCKER, JEAN R GREENEBAUM, DANIEL T Appoints: GREENEBAUM, ROBERT KEENAN, KATHY Appoints: NETTLES, JAMES PHILLIPS, BARBARA Appoints: COCCHIARELLA, DAWN PHILLIPS, FRANK Appoints: COCCHIARELLA, DAWN SCHNEIDER, ...