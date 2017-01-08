Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney Revoked for December 29, 2016

Powers of Attorney Revoked for December 29, 2016

January 8, 2017

Powers of Attorney Revoked Permission to act on behalf of another person has been revoked.   FRONTERRE, ANNUNZIATA Appointee: DOBSON, DEANNA FRONTERRE, ANNUNZIATA Appointee: DINARDO, GRACE M CHRISTOPHER, PATRICIA A Appointee: CHRISTOPHER, JOHN A

