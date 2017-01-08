Don't Miss
Upcoming Foreclosures for Jan. 9, 2017

Upcoming Foreclosures for Jan. 9, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 41 Stone Fence Rd Rochester 14626 01/09/2017 09:00 AM Knuckles, Komosinski & Elliott $247633.99 327 Southridge Dr Greece 14626 01/09/2017 09:30 AM Stein, Weiner and Roth, LLP $185637.22 168 Maxwell ...

