Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / DBAs Discontinued for January 4, 2017

DBAs Discontinued for January 4, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2017 0

DBAs Discontinued A business is no longer operating under the name listed.   14445 Principal: 23, MATHER DION 14609 Principal: 23, NORIEGA EDGARDO 14612 Principal: 23, BRACKEN ERIC ECR RENOVATIONS Principal: BRACKEN, ERIC K MATHER CONSTRUCTION Principal: MATHER, DION N AND N CONSTRUCTION Principal: NORIEGA, EDGARDO 14420 Principal: 23, KANOUS RICHARD 14606 Principal: 23, VIEIRA ANDREW 14607 Principal: 23, HAMILTON LUKE

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo