Deeds filed January 4, 2016

Deeds filed January 4, 2016

January 11, 2017

Deeds Recorded January 4, 2016            60   BRIGHTON   SCHMITZ, KATHRYN L et ano to SCHMITZ, KATHRYN L Property Address: 185 COUNCIL ROCK AVE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11805  Page: 654 Tax Account: 122.20-1-35 Full Sale Price: $1 TOP DEAL CORPORATION to 2835 MONROE HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 2835 MONROE AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11805  Page: 207 Tax Account: 150.07-2-17 Full Sale Price: $1   CHILI   CAREY, JENNIFER L et ano to SAJDAK, ...

