Judge drastically cuts attorney’s fees awarded

A federal judge has ordered only about half the attorney’s fees requested to be paid by the city of Ithaca in a discrimination case. Rome attorney A.J. Bosman, who represented plaintiff Christopher Miller, had sought $937,430.38 in fees and $41,430.41 in expenses, but U.S. District Court Judge Gary L. Sharpe allowed only $492,706.73 in fees and ...