Mortgages filed January 4, 2016

January 11, 2017

Mortgages Recorded January 4, 2016            73   BRIGHTON   SCHMITZ, KATHYRN C Property Address: 185 COUNCIL ROCK AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3332 Lender: 1ST PRIORITY MORTGAGE INC Amount: $143,500.00   BROCKPORT   SEMPLE, RICHARD & SEMPLE, ROBERTA M Property Address: 7321 4TH SECTION RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9613 Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. Amount: $50,000.00 BAUER, MICHAEL E & BAUER, MIRJAM Property Address: 286 ROOT RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9730 Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

