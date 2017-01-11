Town justice cited by state watchdog: Action prompted by Facebook post

Don't Miss
By: Bennett Loudon January 11, 2017 0

A town justice in St. Lawrence County has been admonished by the state’s judicial watchdog agency for commenting on social media about a case in another court. The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct found that Morristown Town Justice Lisa J. Whitmarsh made comments on Facebook concerning a pending case. Whitmarsh agreed to the admonition, according ...

