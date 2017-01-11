Don't Miss
Home / Business / Volkswagen to admit guilt in scandal

Volkswagen to admit guilt in scandal

Automaker set to pay $4.3B in fines over diesel emissions cheating

By: The Washington Post STEVEN OVERLY and TODD C. FRANKEL January 11, 2017 0

Volkswagen took a major step toward resolving one of the darkest chapters in its history Wednesday, pleading guilty to an emissions-cheating scandal and agreeing to pay $4.3 billion in criminal and civil charges as the U.S. announced charges against five new individuals. As part of its settlement, VW pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy, obstruction of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo