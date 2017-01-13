Brooklyn man allegedly bilked Lowe’s out of $2.8 million in merchandise

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Brooklyn man has been charged with wire fraud for opening accounts with bad checks. Kenneth Cassidy, 50, is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. Between June 12, 2012, and Dec. 21, 2015, Cassidy allegedly opened about 117 fraudulent accounts at Lowe’s Home Improvement ...