Home / News / Brooklyn man allegedly bilked Lowe’s out of $2.8 million in merchandise

Brooklyn man allegedly bilked Lowe’s out of $2.8 million in merchandise

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2017 0

A Brooklyn man has been charged with wire fraud for opening accounts with bad checks. Kenneth Cassidy, 50, is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. Between June 12, 2012, and Dec. 21, 2015, Cassidy allegedly opened about 117 fraudulent accounts at Lowe’s Home Improvement ...

