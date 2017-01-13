Don't Miss
Convicted killer gets 25 years to life

Convicted killer gets 25 years to life

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2017 0

State Supreme Court Justice Joanne M. Winslow sentenced Jesmond Hart, 26, 25 years to life in prison for the murder of Jamar Paige, 23. On Sept. 28, 2014, Paige was shot four times in the parking lot of Mark’s Texas Hots on Lake Avenue. On Nov. 19, Hart was found Hart guilty of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, ...

