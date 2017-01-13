Convicted killer gets 25 years to life

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

State Supreme Court Justice Joanne M. Winslow sentenced Jesmond Hart, 26, 25 years to life in prison for the murder of Jamar Paige, 23. On Sept. 28, 2014, Paige was shot four times in the parking lot of Mark’s Texas Hots on Lake Avenue. On Nov. 19, Hart was found Hart guilty of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, ...