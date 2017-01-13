Investment adviser sentenced for tax evasion

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Rochester man convicted of tax evasion has been sentenced to one year in prison. David Mura, 67, who was convicted of failing to file federal income tax returns, also was ordered by U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian W. Payson to pay the Internal Revenue Service $300,636.82. Mura worked as an investment adviser and earned significant money in ...