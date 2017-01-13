Don't Miss
Home / News / Investment adviser sentenced for tax evasion

Investment adviser sentenced for tax evasion

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2017 0

A Rochester man convicted of tax evasion has been sentenced to one year in prison. David Mura, 67, who was convicted of failing to file federal income tax returns, also was ordered by U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian W. Payson to pay the Internal Revenue Service $300,636.82. Mura worked as an investment adviser and earned significant money in ...

