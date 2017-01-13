James M. Paulino II | Goldberg Segalla

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Goldberg Segalla has elected James M. Paulino II partner in its Rochester office. Paulino represents individuals and corporations in complex insurance coverage, intellectual property, cyber risk, labor and employment, and professional malpractice matters, as well as domestic and international contract disputes. Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit ...