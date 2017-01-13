James M. Paulino II | Goldberg Segalla

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2017 0

Goldberg Segalla has elected James M. Paulino II partner in its Rochester office. Paulino represents individuals and corporations in complex insurance coverage, intellectual property, cyber risk, labor and employment, and professional malpractice matters, as well as domestic and international contract disputes. Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit ...

