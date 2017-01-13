Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Megan Jaffarian | Roberts Communications

Megan Jaffarian | Roberts Communications

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2017 0

Roberts Communications has promoted Megan Jaffarian to account director. Jaffarian will ensure seamless campaign execution and act as the senior point of contact for agency clients. In addition to strategic account management, Jaffarian will oversee email and direct mail marketing programs, collateral development and social media campaigns. She will continue to work with several key clients, ...

