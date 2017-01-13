Megan Jaffarian | Roberts Communications

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Roberts Communications has promoted Megan Jaffarian to account director. Jaffarian will ensure seamless campaign execution and act as the senior point of contact for agency clients. In addition to strategic account management, Jaffarian will oversee email and direct mail marketing programs, collateral development and social media campaigns. She will continue to work with several key clients, ...