Rochester man sentenced in Jamaican lottery scam

Rochester man sentenced in Jamaican lottery scam

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2017 0

A Rochester man convicted of mail fraud and money laundering has been sentenced to seven years and three months in prison. U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer also ordered Roydel Nicholson, 64, to pay restitution of $145,794. Nicholson was a money-mule in the Jamaican lottery scam between December 2012 and January 2014, according to the U.S. Attorney's ...

