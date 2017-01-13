Ryan G. Pitman | Goldberg Segalla

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Goldberg Segalla has elected Ryan G. Pitman partner in its Buffalo office. Pitman is a commercial litigator and business counselor whose practice spans the construction, energy, manufacturing, real estate, and food and beverage industries. Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.