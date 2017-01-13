Don't Miss
Ryan G. Pitman | Goldberg Segalla

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2017 0

Goldberg Segalla has elected Ryan G. Pitman partner in its Buffalo office. Pitman is a commercial litigator and business counselor whose practice spans the construction, energy, manufacturing, real estate, and food and beverage industries. Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.

