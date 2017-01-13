Traci Togias | Roberts Communications

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Roberts Communications has promoted Traci Togias to account supervisor. Togias will lead the account services team to manage cross-media, marketing automation and B2B marketing programs. While working to grow existing accounts, she will also develop and oversee integrated cross-media demand generation campaigns, paid social media programs and web development projects. Togias will continue to support clients including ...