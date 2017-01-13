Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Traci Togias | Roberts Communications

Traci Togias | Roberts Communications

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2017 0

Roberts Communications has promoted Traci Togias to account supervisor. Togias will lead the account services team to manage cross-media, marketing automation and B2B marketing programs. While working to grow existing accounts, she will also develop and oversee integrated cross-media demand generation campaigns, paid social media programs and web development projects. Togias will continue to support clients including ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo