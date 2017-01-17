Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Amanda L. Lowe | Phillips Lytle

Amanda L. Lowe | Phillips Lytle

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2017 0

Phillips Lytle LLP has elected Amanda L. Lowe to the firm's partnership. Lowe, based in the firm’s Buffalo office, concentrates her practice on civil litigation matters in federal and state courts, including complex corporate disputes, business litigation, breach of contract, collection, construction, personal injury and wrongful death claims, commercial disputes, and appellate advocacy. As a member of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo