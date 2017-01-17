Amanda L. Lowe | Phillips Lytle

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Phillips Lytle LLP has elected Amanda L. Lowe to the firm's partnership. Lowe, based in the firm’s Buffalo office, concentrates her practice on civil litigation matters in federal and state courts, including complex corporate disputes, business litigation, breach of contract, collection, construction, personal injury and wrongful death claims, commercial disputes, and appellate advocacy. As a member of the ...