Chad W. Flansburg | Phillips Lytle

Phillips Lytle LLP has elected Chad W. Flansburg to the firm's partnership. Flansburg, based in the firm’s Rochester office, concentrates his practice in the area of civil litigation, with an emphasis on contractual disputes, real property, personal injury, products liability, and collection enforcement. He also focuses his practice on criminal defense matters. Information in On The Move is provided by ...