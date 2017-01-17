Don't Miss
Deeds filed January 9, 2017

January 17, 2017

Deeds Recorded January 9, 2017            62   BRIGHTON   SANTELLI, HELEN B to SANTELLI, HELEN B et ano Property Address: 230 HIBISCUS DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11807  Page: 47 Tax Account: 150.11-1-7 Full Sale Price: $1 ERVIN, MARK  et ano to HARARY, OREN  et ano Property Address: 64 RHINECLIFF DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11807  Page: 128 Tax Account: 137.06-3-5 Full Sale Price: $309,900   CHILI   HOLMES, ELISA J to CREGO, DORIS  et ...

