Don't Miss
Home / Law / High Falls sues over Calypso Colada trademark

High Falls sues over Calypso Colada trademark

Complaint seeks to block legal action by competitor

By: Bennett Loudon January 17, 2017 0

The parent company of High Falls Brewery has filed a federal complaint in a trademark infringement case over the name of an alcoholic pineapple- and coconut-flavored drink. “High Falls seeks a declaration that its use of the trademark Calypso Colada does not infringe or otherwise violate any valid right in the marks Calypso for rum or ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo