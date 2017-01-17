Don't Miss
Home / News / Kidnapper sentenced to lengthy term in prison

Kidnapper sentenced to lengthy term in prison

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2017 0

State Supreme Court Justice Francis Affronti sentenced Franklin Leonard, 62, to 40 years to life in prison for kidnapping and attempted murder. On Oct. 21, 2015,  Leonard entered Stefanou Realtors in Gates wearing a ski mask and holding a gun. Unable to get any property from the office, Leonard fled to a nearby residential neighborhood where he encountered a 74-year-old woman ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo