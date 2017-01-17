Kidnapper sentenced to lengthy term in prison

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



State Supreme Court Justice Francis Affronti sentenced Franklin Leonard, 62, to 40 years to life in prison for kidnapping and attempted murder. On Oct. 21, 2015, Leonard entered Stefanou Realtors in Gates wearing a ski mask and holding a gun. Unable to get any property from the office, Leonard fled to a nearby residential neighborhood where he encountered a 74-year-old woman ...