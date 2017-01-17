Don't Miss
New York State Bar Association names new executive director

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2017 0

The New York State Bar Association has named Pamela McDevitt as its next executive director. McDevitt  currently is the director of the Law Practice and Technology Group at the American Bar Association. McDevitt will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Association and help implement policies adopted by its House of Delegates and Executive Committee. The Association has ...

