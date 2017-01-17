Don't Miss
Todd A. Ritschdorff | Phillips Lytle

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2017 0

Phillips Lytle LLP has elected Todd A. Ritschdorff to the firm's partnership. Based in the firm's Albany office, Ritschdorff concentrates his practice in bankruptcy and creditors’ rights, including workouts and reorganizations, as well as commercial and equipment finance litigation. As part of that practice, Ritschdorff also advises clients with regard to judgment enforcement in New York state. Information in ...

