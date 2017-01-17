Todd A. Ritschdorff | Phillips Lytle

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Phillips Lytle LLP has elected Todd A. Ritschdorff to the firm's partnership. Based in the firm's Albany office, Ritschdorff concentrates his practice in bankruptcy and creditors’ rights, including workouts and reorganizations, as well as commercial and equipment finance litigation. As part of that practice, Ritschdorff also advises clients with regard to judgment enforcement in New York state. Information in ...