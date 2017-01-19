Deeds filed January 11, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded January 11, 2017          52   CHILI   KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION to SALT ENTERPRISES LLC Property Address: 92 BATTLE GREEN DRIVE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11808  Page: 70 Tax Account: 147.06-1-33 Full Sale Price: $90,000 TESCHNER, MICHAEL W to PETTRONE, GRANT D et ano Property Address: 4 HITREE LANE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11808  Page: 146 Tax Account: 146.07-2-70 Full Sale Price: $118,000 BELL, ROBERT E et ano to BELL, MICHAEL  ...

