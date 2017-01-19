Jenna Van Thof | Dixon Schwabl

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Dixon Schwable has promoted Jenna Van Thof to associate vice president of special events. Van Thof oversees the development of the agency’s events division, working closely with the vice president of special events to plan existing projects and pursue new business initiatives. She is also responsible for all aspects of event management, including marketing and ...