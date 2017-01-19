Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for January 11, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. ADAMS, WILLIAM 725 HUDSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: CITY COURT OF ROCHESTER Amount: $250.00 ALLISON, FANTASIA 172 ROSEWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: CITY COURT OF ROCHESTER Amount: $120.00 ALMESTICO, DAVID M 125 ST PAUL STREET, ROCHESTER, NY ...