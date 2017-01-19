Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Justin Stevens | Sage Rutty

Justin Stevens | Sage Rutty

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2017 0

Sage Rutty & Co. announces that Justin Stevens has earned certified financial planner designation from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards. Those who choose to pursue this certification must complete extensive training and experience requirements and are held to rigorous ethical standards, obliged to uphold the principles of integrity, competence, confidentiality and diligence. In ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo