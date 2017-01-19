Mortgages filed January 11, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded January 11, 2017          52   BRIGHTON   KUSMINSKY, GUSTAVO Property Address: 68 COUNCIL ROCK AVE APT BRIGHTO, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2503 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $124,700.00   EAST ROCHESTER   LAMENDOLA, DAVID M Property Address: 113 LINCOLN MILLS RD, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1005 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $52,400.00   FAIRPORT   TESTA, RICHARD & TESTA, ROBERT C Property Address: 22 OLD POST RD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2908 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION ...

