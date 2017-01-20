Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for January 23, 2017

Court Calendars for January 23, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2017 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Genesee Gateway Houses Inc v Kristina Green, 185 Mt Hope Ave Unit 00116 – William C Dedes 2—Frank A Vella v Shawnnel Jefferson, 422 Selye Ter – William C Rieth 3—Donald W Rothschild v Alvin Pitts, 105 Delmar St – William C Rieth 4—Donald W Rothschild v Jahaiea Core, 1305 Dewey Ave ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo