New York officials remind drivers to 'move over' for emergencies

New York officials remind drivers to ‘move over’ for emergencies

By: The Associated Press January 20, 2017 0

New York officials are reminding drivers of a new state law requiring them to move over a lane when volunteer firefighters or ambulance workers are involved in a roadside emergency. The so-called move over law requires drivers to slow down and switch lanes when approaching police cars, fire trucks, ambulances and certain other emergency vehicles. The ...

