SU Law clinic wins Presidential pardon for client

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Syracuse University College of Law’s Criminal Defense Clinic garnered a Presidential pardon for a woman convicted in 2000 of money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering. In 2017, the Clinic, under the leadership of Todd Berger and practitioner-in-residence Jason Hoge, and with assistance of students Rachel Campbell and Jaclyn Morgese, submitted a pardon application ...