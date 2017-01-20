Don't Miss
SU Law clinic wins Presidential pardon for client

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2017 0

The Syracuse University College of Law’s Criminal Defense Clinic garnered a Presidential pardon for a woman convicted in 2000 of money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.   In 2017, the Clinic, under the leadership of Todd Berger and practitioner-in-residence Jason Hoge, and with assistance of students Rachel Campbell and Jaclyn Morgese, submitted a pardon application ...

