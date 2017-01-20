Don't Miss
Home / Law / The initial consultation: A step to successful lawyering

The initial consultation: A step to successful lawyering

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires MICHAEL HAMMOND and MARK POWERS January 20, 2017 0

Your initial consultation with a prospective client is critical. When handled well, you will inspire trust and convert a prospective client into a paying client. When handled poorly, the client will seek the services of one of your competitors. Your success as a lawyer, the growth of your practice, and the profitability of your firm all ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo