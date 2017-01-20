Trump pays $25 million to settle Trump University cases

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

President-elect Donald Trump has paid $25 million to settle three lawsuits against his now-defunct Trump University, signaling that a judge's approval of a settlement agreement remains on track for March 30. Trump Entrepreneur Initiative LLC paid the money into escrow ahead of Wednesday's deadline, said plaintiff attorney Jason Forge, who represented people who took seminars that ...