Workplace Issues: Revived retaliation claim shows when case must go to jury

Workplace Issues: Revived retaliation claim shows when case must go to jury

By: Lindy Korn January 20, 2017 0

In Yang v. Navigators Group, a summary order decided on Dec. 22 (2016 U.S. App. LEXIS 23259), the Second Circuit Court of Appeals revived a retaliation claim and explained how the district court erred in granting summary judgment. The plaintiff alleged retaliation for speaking out on financial abuses, and brought this action under the Sarbanes-Oxley ...

