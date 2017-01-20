Workplace Issues: Revived retaliation claim shows when case must go to jury

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



In Yang v. Navigators Group, a summary order decided on Dec. 22 (2016 U.S. App. LEXIS 23259), the Second Circuit Court of Appeals revived a retaliation claim and explained how the district court erred in granting summary judgment. The plaintiff alleged retaliation for speaking out on financial abuses, and brought this action under the Sarbanes-Oxley ...