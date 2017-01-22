Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / DBAs Discontinued for January 12, 2017

DBAs Discontinued for January 12, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2017 0

DBAs Discontinued A business is no longer operating under the name listed.   14609 Principal: 23, DOUGHERTY JAMIE 14612 Principal: 23, THESING DEREK 14616 Principal: 23, M HAZEM 14617 Principal: 23, SHUSTER MICHAEL 14624 Principal: 23, HEJECKI CRAIG 14624 Principal: 23, KAUFFMAN MELISSA BROOM AND BUTLER HOME SERVICES Principal: THESING, DEREK CIMINO LANDSCAPE Principal: HEJECKI, CRAIG MES ENTERPRISE Principal: SHUSTER, MICHAEL OVERLAND  RUNNING COMPANY Principal: KAUFFMAN, MELISSA SUE RESCUE LOVE Principal: DOUGHERTY, JAMIE SAVE MORE MEAT AND DELI Principal: M, HAZEM ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo