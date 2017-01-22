Don't Miss
Deeds filed January 12, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded January 12, 2017          75   BRIGHTON   BELLOTTO, SAMUEL J to PERES, JONATHAN  et ano Property Address: 740 EDGEWOOD AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11808  Page: 333 Tax Account: 150.10-2-47 Full Sale Price: $165,000 LEMPERT, DAVID S to LEMPERT, MICHAEL B Property Address: 225 N CANBURY CIRCLE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11808  Page: 649 Tax Account: 137.13-1-66 Full Sale Price: $160,000 GREATER ROCHESTER PARTNERSHIP HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND CORPORATION et ano ...

